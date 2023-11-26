Previous
Cat-tured! by ajisaac
Photo 2903

Cat-tured!

I snapped this cute kitten in the shop window of a local pottery shop, 'cat-tured'!

I don't think the kitten comes with the price of the piece of pottery.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Úna
Took a moment to find it but when you do you just home in on the eyes - great shot
December 6th, 2023  
