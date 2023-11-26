Sign up
Photo 2903
Cat-tured!
I snapped this cute kitten in the shop window of a local pottery shop, 'cat-tured'!
I don't think the kitten comes with the price of the piece of pottery.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
eyes
,
face
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
writing
,
street
,
ceramic
,
cute
,
cat
,
fun
,
eye
,
kitty
,
kitten
,
view
,
close-up
,
art
,
pottery
,
vase
,
letters
,
monochrome
,
fur
,
handles
Úna
Took a moment to find it but when you do you just home in on the eyes - great shot
December 6th, 2023
