Photo 2904
Mushroom Magic
Another set of mushrooms have arrived (as if by magic) and pop their heads up on mushroom corner; here is a low shot of one of them in the early sunshine (soon to turn to showery rain again!).
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
green
,
outside
,
mushroom
,
leaves
,
grass
,
trees
,
macro
,
bank
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
woodland
,
sunshine
,
brown
,
closeup
,
stem
,
texture
,
fungi
,
solar
,
pov
,
stalk
