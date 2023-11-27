Previous
Mushroom Magic by ajisaac
Photo 2904

Mushroom Magic

Another set of mushrooms have arrived (as if by magic) and pop their heads up on mushroom corner; here is a low shot of one of them in the early sunshine (soon to turn to showery rain again!).
27th November 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
