Previous
A Mediterranean Feeling by ajisaac
Photo 2903

A Mediterranean Feeling

Don't let the blue sky deceive you it was extremely cold when I took this shot of a delightful pair of houses with a Mediterranean feel to them near the centre of Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

I like particularly the decorative work on the metallic balconies.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Very ornate
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise