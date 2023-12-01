Sign up
Previous
Photo 2903
A Mediterranean Feeling
Don't let the blue sky deceive you it was extremely cold when I took this shot of a delightful pair of houses with a Mediterranean feel to them near the centre of Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.
I like particularly the decorative work on the metallic balconies.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Judith Johnson
ace
Very ornate
December 4th, 2023
