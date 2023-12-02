Previous
We're gonna jam by ajisaac
We're gonna jam

We're gonna jam.....musicians on the streets of Cardigan.

Always like a good street musician, sometimes you don't know what you will get but there are sure some good stuff out there....
2nd December 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
