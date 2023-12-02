Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
We're gonna jam
We're gonna jam.....musicians on the streets of Cardigan.
Always like a good street musician, sometimes you don't know what you will get but there are sure some good stuff out there....
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2905
photos
59
followers
87
following
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd December 2023 11:38am
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
smile
,
hat
,
two
,
face
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
guitar
,
clothes
,
outside
,
street
,
music
,
man
,
shop
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
jam
,
coat
,
woman
,
monochrome
,
greyscale
,
jamming
