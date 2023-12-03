Previous
We're in it! by ajisaac
Photo 2907

We're in it!

One of our locals has (once again) made it into 'The Good Beer Guide 2024'. Congrats to them!

Those of you with (great?) musical taste will note that the cover of 2024's Guide is adorned with heavy metal band Iron Maiden's mascot 'Eddie' with a good pint.

And look further the forward has been written by Iron Maiden's front man Bruce Dickinson.

Strange you may well ask but the Iron Maiden's like a good pint & they also have a well known brewed beer to their name called 'The Trooper' after one of their songs!
