Waterside

Apologies for posting another view of the wonderful waterside location of Cardigan's Pizza Tipi (the two buildings in the foreground) & the Fisherman's Rest (the red building behind) on other occasions; however, the reflective light off the River Teifi is always changing the colours of the scene.



I really like this autumnal/golden wintry shot as it emphasis the rustiness of the old shed buildings of the Pizza Tipi!