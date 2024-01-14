Glowing Red

The welcoming warm glow from inside the recent refurbished Castle Inn in Cardigan town.



The popular local pub appeared consigned to the pages of history following the death of its popular landlord Bernard Hopkins in March 2022.



His family had owned the premises since 1940, and the legendary Nellie Hopkins was thought to have been the longest-serving landlady in Britain at the time of her death in August 2002 following a 62-year tenure.



However a local business man bought the premises and has refurbished the old pub sympathetically, leaving many of the old features of the pub in place (so locals can still reminisce about the 'good old days' including the very old sign outside) as well as updating the electrics, bar area, putting in new fireplaces that are actually cast iron etc.



You can sit and enjoy a pint in the window seat that overlooks the town bridge, the castle and the River Teifi.







