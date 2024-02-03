Sign up
Photo 2969
The Pilgrim's Way
This wonderful mural/painting was on display in Eglwys y Grog (Holy Cross Church or The Church of the Holy Cross as it is better known) at the tiny hamlet of Mwnt.
This ancient holy site was once on an Old Pilgrims Way route to St. David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.
The simple, whitewashed church dates to the 14th Century and served throughout the Middle Ages as a refuge for pilgrims to rest on their journey.
In times past, for Christian pilgrims it was deemed that completing 2 pilgrimages to St. David’s equalled one to Rome.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2974
photos
57
followers
85
following
814% complete
View this month »
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd February 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
green
,
blue
,
water
,
sea
,
man
,
paint
,
trees
,
mural
,
landscape
,
art
,
painting
,
brown
,
artwork
,
religious
,
colour
,
inside
,
journey
,
indoors
,
seascape
,
ceredigion
,
pilgrim
,
mwnt
