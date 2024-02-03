The Pilgrim's Way

This wonderful mural/painting was on display in Eglwys y Grog (Holy Cross Church or The Church of the Holy Cross as it is better known) at the tiny hamlet of Mwnt.



This ancient holy site was once on an Old Pilgrims Way route to St. David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.



The simple, whitewashed church dates to the 14th Century and served throughout the Middle Ages as a refuge for pilgrims to rest on their journey.



In times past, for Christian pilgrims it was deemed that completing 2 pilgrimages to St. David’s equalled one to Rome.



