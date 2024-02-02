Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2956
Why don't you grab a pew?
Inside of The Church of the Holy Cross (Welsh: Eglwys y Grog) at Mwnt, Ceredigion.
Plenty of history here; although the pews maybe a little uncomfortable why don't you grab one, sit down and take in the atmosphere.....
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2956
photos
57
followers
86
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd February 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
light
,
window
,
church
,
blackandwhite
,
old
,
wooden
,
view
,
landscape
,
floor
,
wood
,
wall
,
grey
,
carved
,
walls
,
texture
,
chapel
,
monochrome
,
inside
,
historic
,
pew
,
pews
,
indoors
Suzanne
ace
Diolch yn fawr iawn. Byddaf yn gorffwys ennyd.
NB I hope I got that correct!
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
NB I hope I got that correct!