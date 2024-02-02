Previous
Why don't you grab a pew?

Inside of The Church of the Holy Cross (Welsh: Eglwys y Grog) at Mwnt, Ceredigion.

Plenty of history here; although the pews maybe a little uncomfortable why don't you grab one, sit down and take in the atmosphere.....

2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

ajisaac

Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire
Suzanne ace
Diolch yn fawr iawn. Byddaf yn gorffwys ennyd.

NB I hope I got that correct!
February 5th, 2024  
