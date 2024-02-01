Sign up
Previous
Photo 2955
Purple Sprouting Sky
A nice colour splash to start the month of February (after all the grey & wet days we have been having); despite raining last night I awoke to a air frost and this 'purple sprouting sky'.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2955
photos
57
followers
86
following
809% complete
View this month »
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
1st February 2024 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
black
,
sky
,
purple
,
blue
,
outside
,
february
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
dawn
,
skyline
,
colour
