Stone Age Art

This is a composite shot I have called 'Stone Age Art' because the background rock strata is coastal and very old.



It is made up of four (4) of the same image, rotated and aligned to form the pattern you see.



Now this wasn't intentional but I have spotted it, if you look carefully at the centre pattern it looks like a figure with head, face, arms, body and legs. (Not planned but its definitely there!)