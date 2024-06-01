Sign up
Photo 3090
Stone Age Art
This is a composite shot I have called 'Stone Age Art' because the background rock strata is coastal and very old.
It is made up of four (4) of the same image, rotated and aligned to form the pattern you see.
Now this wasn't intentional but I have spotted it, if you look carefully at the centre pattern it looks like a figure with head, face, arms, body and legs. (Not planned but its definitely there!)
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3107
photos
57
followers
79
following
851% complete
View this month »
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
outside
,
stones
,
stone
,
colours
,
pebbles
,
outdoors
,
heart
,
rock
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
art
,
shape
,
rocky
,
figure
,
artwork
,
patterns
,
colour
,
shapes
,
swirl
,
circles
,
pebble
,
arty
,
coastal
,
shaped
,
swirling
Suzanne
ace
I like the way you have produced this composite
September 2nd, 2024
