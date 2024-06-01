Previous
Stone Age Art by ajisaac
Photo 3090

Stone Age Art

This is a composite shot I have called 'Stone Age Art' because the background rock strata is coastal and very old.

It is made up of four (4) of the same image, rotated and aligned to form the pattern you see.

Now this wasn't intentional but I have spotted it, if you look carefully at the centre pattern it looks like a figure with head, face, arms, body and legs. (Not planned but its definitely there!)
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
I like the way you have produced this composite
