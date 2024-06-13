Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3097
Branching Out
Most gnomes like to stay earthbound; however, this fella has greater expectations so he is 'branching out' to higher things.....
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3120
photos
57
followers
79
following
854% complete
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
black
,
white
,
hat
,
red
,
outside
,
fun
,
color
,
outdoors
,
beard
,
garden
,
colour
