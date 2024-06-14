Previous
Bladerunner by ajisaac
Photo 3099

Bladerunner

I am always fascinated by the agility of the small world to successfully navigate their way across areas using very little; like this ladybird 'bladerunner'.
14th June 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
855% complete

Photo Details

jo ace
Great closebup, and title!
September 23rd, 2024  
