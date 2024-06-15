Previous
Tafarn Sinc Time
Relaxing with a pint of Bluestone Beer, brewed locally (about 5 miles away) at the Tafarn Sinc (The Zinc Tavern), the highest pub in Pembrokeshire.
15th June 2024

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
