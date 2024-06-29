Limekiln

One of the many lime kilns around my area.



Lime kilns are a characteristic feature along the coastlines of west Wales.



They are predominantly of 19th century date, although some were built prior to that, and some continued in use into the 20th century.



They were used for burning limestone to make lime for use in agriculture and building. The former through spreading on the fields as a fertiliser and to counteract soil acidity, and the latter to make lime mortar.



Their coastal position related to the need in many places to import the limestone for burning, and the culm (coal) that was used for fuel. Proximity to the shoreline reduced the need to move the limestone and coal very far after unloading.