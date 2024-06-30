Rock Solid

Part of the Bishops Palace in Lamphey, West Pembrokeshire.



The bishops of St David's Cathedral (at the smallest city in the UK) used Lamphey as a country retreat, an escape from the burdens of Church and State.



Although just a short distance from St Davids itself, it was a million miles away from the simple, strict monasti life led by austere ‘Dewi the Waterdrinker’.



The medieval prelates would have led the privileged lives of country gentlemen, enjoying the luxuries of private accommodation, a grand great hall, first-floor chamber, fishponds, fruit orchards, vegetable gardens and 144-acre/58ha park.







