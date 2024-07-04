Previous
Next
Pembrokeshire Stay and Play by ajisaac
Photo 3123

Pembrokeshire Stay and Play

Saw these three wonderful 'retro' signs in the county town of Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, which go back to the glory days of seaside holidays, art deo houses and classic rail journeys to your seaside destination.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise