Photo 3123
Pembrokeshire Stay and Play
Saw these three wonderful 'retro' signs in the county town of Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, which go back to the glory days of seaside holidays, art deo houses and classic rail journeys to your seaside destination.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3154
photos
56
followers
77
following
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
sand
,
green
,
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
sign
,
outside
,
sea
,
street
,
fun
,
beach
,
signs
,
colours
,
outdoors
,
holiday
,
seaside
,
colourful
,
montage
,
colour
,
collection
,
retro
,
wales
,
billboard
,
leisure
,
signage
,
pembrokeshire
