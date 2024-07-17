Previous
Next
Defence of the Realm by ajisaac
Photo 3136

Defence of the Realm

One of the defence systems surrounding the port of Pembroke Dock.

I believe it now is a private dwelling.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise