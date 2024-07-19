Previous
Don't Drink and Drive by ajisaac
Photo 3130

Don't Drink and Drive

'Don't drink and drive whilst mowing'.

Snap taken at Pembroke Castle as one of the groundsman was 'drink-driving' with a coffee whilst in charge of a mower....(ha, ha).

I think the caffeine made him put his foot down on the accelerate pedal more.....
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
