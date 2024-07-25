Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3130
Darling, I've just found what I am looking for....
Lady stops outside a bridal shop, gets her mobile out from her bag and you (perhaps) can guess the telephone conversation.....
....or maybe you have a few suggestions for me....??!!
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3144
photos
56
followers
78
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th July 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
window
,
phone
,
dress
,
mobile
,
writing
,
shopping
,
street
,
town
,
fun
,
shop
,
view
,
landscape
,
display
,
building
,
woman
,
candid
,
urban
,
bridal
,
conversation
,
facade
,
pov
,
icm
,
frontage
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close