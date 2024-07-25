Previous
Next
Darling, I've just found what I am looking for.... by ajisaac
Photo 3130

Darling, I've just found what I am looking for....

Lady stops outside a bridal shop, gets her mobile out from her bag and you (perhaps) can guess the telephone conversation.....

....or maybe you have a few suggestions for me....??!!
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise