Quarrymen Steps by ajisaac
Photo 3142

Quarrymen Steps

These old stone steps were laid by the quarrymen hauling out slate from Cilgerran Gorge.

You walk up or down them along the Teifi River walk, depending which direction you come through the Gorge.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

