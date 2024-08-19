Previous
Next
Wales 24 - Writing in the sand by ajisaac
Photo 3169

Wales 24 - Writing in the sand

Always enjoyed writing in the sand when I was a bit younger in years myself so I'm sure the hand that wrote these words had an enjoyable few minutes messaging... and oh much better fun that being on your mobile...
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise