Photo 3194
Grasshopper
Just managed to snap this shot of a grasshopper before he decided to hop away after me be really still for ages!
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3209
photos
55
followers
76
following
879% complete
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
legs
,
grass
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
insect
,
grasshopper
,
colour
,
hidden
