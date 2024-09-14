Previous
On the road in red by ajisaac
On the road in red

Walk past this classic 'Austin Cooper' mini in my local town looking really neat in road red, so you got to stop and admire.

The interior look really well kept retro too.
14th September 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
