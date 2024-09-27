Previous
Oh Deere John by ajisaac
Photo 3208

Oh Deere John

I found another decaying Jon Deere Combine Harvester; this time in the wilds of North Pembrokeshire.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Dorothy ace
Sad, wonder if any could be recycled?
November 11th, 2024  
