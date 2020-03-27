Previous
We're Back by allie912
Photo 3739

We’re Back

This little pair has spent the winter indoors so they wouldn’t crack. With all the excitement I completely forgot about them. Now it is time for them to end their self-quarantine. They still haven’t finished their books.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bep
What a lovely statue!
March 26th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@gijsje Thank you. It was given to me by the faculty when I retired.
March 26th, 2020  
