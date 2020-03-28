Previous
Enjoying the Fresh Air by allie912
Photo 3740

Enjoying the Fresh Air

I took a walk down historic Monument Avenue this afternoon, careful to stay away from other pedestrians. Actually the streets and sidewalks were not busy, and if someone was approaching me, I quickly stepped off the sidewalk onto the edge of the road. This beagle was quarantining with her owner on a porch. She was on the watch for a neIghborhood cat that loved to torment her. I think the dogs in the neighborhood are actually quite content, because their owners are spending quality time with them.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
