Enjoying the Fresh Air

I took a walk down historic Monument Avenue this afternoon, careful to stay away from other pedestrians. Actually the streets and sidewalks were not busy, and if someone was approaching me, I quickly stepped off the sidewalk onto the edge of the road. This beagle was quarantining with her owner on a porch. She was on the watch for a neIghborhood cat that loved to torment her. I think the dogs in the neighborhood are actually quite content, because their owners are spending quality time with them.