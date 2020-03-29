Sign up
Photo 3741
People, Please!
Apparently they haven’t heard about social distancing.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7386
photos
35
followers
49
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th March 2020 12:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pandemic
,
“monument
,
avenue”
bep
Unbelievable! ;-(
March 28th, 2020
