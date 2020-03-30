Sign up
Photo 3742
Early Learner
This little cutie is 8 weeks old, and when I stopped to get her picture, her owner said “Sit!” And she did!
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th March 2020 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dog
puppy
