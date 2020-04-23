Previous
Next
In Honor of Earth Day and My Mother by allie912
Photo 3766

In Honor of Earth Day and My Mother

These lilies-of-the-valley were volunteers on our patio. They were my mother’s favorite flower. Her birthday was May 6 and my parents’ anniversary was May 13 so this a perfect way to celebrate my mother.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1031% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise