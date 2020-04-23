Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3766
In Honor of Earth Day and My Mother
These lilies-of-the-valley were volunteers on our patio. They were my mother’s favorite flower. Her birthday was May 6 and my parents’ anniversary was May 13 so this a perfect way to celebrate my mother.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
lily-of-the-valley
