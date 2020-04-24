Sign up
Photo 3767
The Reno Continues
Last week I showed you the beginning of this house project. They are really going at it with vigor. I’ll keep you informed.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
23rd April 2020 2:10pm
Tags
construction
,
house
,
men
