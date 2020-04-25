Previous
Amazon Delivery by allie912
Amazon Delivery

This cheerful gal had stops to make on almost every block along this street. Note the mask she has around her neck but not over her face.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
i assume she puts the mask on when she visits the house , although I think if you start taking it on and taking it off it sort of defeats the problem !
At least she's not injecting disinfectant ...from the president of the united states ...unbelievable Allison !
April 25th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@phil_howcroft He’s a piece of work for sure.
April 25th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I'm really not sure what benefit that mask would be, on or off. She looks happy in her work
April 25th, 2020  
