Photo 3768
Amazon Delivery
This cheerful gal had stops to make on almost every block along this street. Note the mask she has around her neck but not over her face.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
3
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7440
photos
35
followers
49
following
1032% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th April 2020 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amazon
,
van
Phil Howcroft
i assume she puts the mask on when she visits the house , although I think if you start taking it on and taking it off it sort of defeats the problem !
At least she's not injecting disinfectant ...from the president of the united states ...unbelievable Allison !
April 25th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@phil_howcroft
He’s a piece of work for sure.
April 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I'm really not sure what benefit that mask would be, on or off. She looks happy in her work
April 25th, 2020
