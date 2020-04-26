Previous
Not Everything Survives by allie912
This photo in natural color had a brilliant blue sky and vibrant green leaves. Certainly pretty, but not the mood I was looking for. So I converted to B&W which I think gives it more gravitas.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
