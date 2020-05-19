Previous
Next
Painting the Picket Fence by allie912
Photo 3792

Painting the Picket Fence

When I saw this woman painting her fence, I called out, “Where is Tom Sawyer when you need him?” She replied, “My husband’s name is Tom and he’s inside.” She then confided she wanted to tear the fence down but calmer heads prevailed!
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise