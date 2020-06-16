Previous
Next
Respite in the Rain by allie912
Photo 3820

Respite in the Rain

This bee was resting quietly on the brick next to my front door. It had been raining and I think he didn’t want to get wet.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1046% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise