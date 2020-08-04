Sign up
Photo 3869
We Ain’t Nothing But Hound Dogs
My neighbor was walking her basset hounds this afternoon. One barks, the other bays. I think they are good tracking dogs because they found me deep in an alley where I had gone to take pictures. That is what hound dogs do, despite what Elvis sang.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
two
,
dogs
,
“basset
,
hounds”
