Previous
Next
We Ain’t Nothing But Hound Dogs by allie912
Photo 3869

We Ain’t Nothing But Hound Dogs

My neighbor was walking her basset hounds this afternoon. One barks, the other bays. I think they are good tracking dogs because they found me deep in an alley where I had gone to take pictures. That is what hound dogs do, despite what Elvis sang.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1060% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise