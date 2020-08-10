Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3875
The Best I Could Do
As others have observed, butterflies seem to be rare these days. This little guy is a pale substitute but at least he posed for me patiently.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7654
photos
34
followers
47
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
Latest from all albums
3872
3776
3873
3777
3874
3778
3875
3779
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
9th August 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zinnia
Phil Howcroft
Lovely nonetheless Allison.
Best time to photograph butterflies is early morning when it is cooler and they are a bit docile .
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Best time to photograph butterflies is early morning when it is cooler and they are a bit docile .