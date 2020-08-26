Sign up
Photo 3890
A Boy After My Own Heart
On the suggestion of my daughter, I sent a book in the Dogman series to Jack via Amazon. The small pictures show the build-up to the moment when he finally realizes he’s got a night of magic ahead with his favorite comic superhero.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
book
,
boy
,
grandson
Kathy A
ace
I love that he is so excited. It warms my heart when children like to read, my 12 year old grandson always has his nose in a book and my 3 year old granddaughter is always asking me to read to her
August 26th, 2020
