Un Peu Bouquet by allie912
Un Peu Bouquet

I found the tiniest of flower vases in my cupboard so of course I had to make the tiniest of bouquets.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bruni ace
Lovely. I like the small yellow flowers. are they also called black eyed susan?
September 1st, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@bruni That is how I tagged them. I may be wrong, but they are definitely in that family.
September 1st, 2020  
