Photo 3897
Un Peu Bouquet
I found the tiniest of flower vases in my cupboard so of course I had to make the tiniest of bouquets.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
2
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7698
photos
33
followers
46
following
1067% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
1st September 2020 10:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
zinnias
,
“black-eyed
,
susans”
bruni
ace
Lovely. I like the small yellow flowers. are they also called black eyed susan?
September 1st, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@bruni
That is how I tagged them. I may be wrong, but they are definitely in that family.
September 1st, 2020
