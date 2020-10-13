Previous
After the Rain by allie912
After the Rain

This feather had been left by its owner on the pavement on my patio. The raindrops gave it a special feel.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
sheri
Cool effect of the water on the feather.
October 12th, 2020  
