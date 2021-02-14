Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4062
Life Called On Account of Ice
Because everything was covered with a glaze of ice, I did go out to scatter some seed on the ground for the poor shivering birds. It was slippery out there! As you can imagine, Syd the squirrel was not traveling the telephone lines today!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8028
photos
30
followers
46
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
Latest from all albums
3963
4059
3964
4060
3965
4061
3966
4062
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
13th February 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close