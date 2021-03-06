Sign up
Photo 4082
Hey! You Lookin’ at Me?
This Carolina wren caught me taking his picture, and from his expression he was none too happy about being under observation.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bird
,
wren
Kathy A
ace
He certainly looks grumpy
March 6th, 2021
