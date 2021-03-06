Previous
Next
Hey! You Lookin’ at Me? by allie912
Photo 4082

Hey! You Lookin’ at Me?

This Carolina wren caught me taking his picture, and from his expression he was none too happy about being under observation.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
He certainly looks grumpy
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise