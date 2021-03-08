Previous
Fancy Meeting You Here by allie912
Fancy Meeting You Here

Robins rarely come to my patio, and if they do it is just to browse under the bushes. Today this red-breasted beauty came very deliberately to eat from the feeder — not just once but three times. He must like hot pepper bird seed.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021  
