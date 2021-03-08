Sign up
Photo 4084
Fancy Meeting You Here
Robins rarely come to my patio, and if they do it is just to browse under the bushes. Today this red-breasted beauty came very deliberately to eat from the feeder — not just once but three times. He must like hot pepper bird seed.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8072
photos
30
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2021 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
,
darkroom-bird
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021
