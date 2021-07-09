Previous
Next
Morning Meeting by allie912
Photo 4207

Morning Meeting

A parade of birds stopped by this morning, including a cardinal, brown thrasher, catbird, sparrow, blue jay, sparrow and finch. Oh and that pesky squirrel who was definitely not invited but managed to sneak in anyway.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise