Photo 4207
Morning Meeting
A parade of birds stopped by this morning, including a cardinal, brown thrasher, catbird, sparrow, blue jay, sparrow and finch. Oh and that pesky squirrel who was definitely not invited but managed to sneak in anyway.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
8th July 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
birds
