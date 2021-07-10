Sign up
Photo 4208
Stopping by for a Drink
This cat came unescorted to the condo pool area and had a refreshing drink from one of the bird baths. When he was finished he ambled off.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
9th July 2021 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
