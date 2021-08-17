Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes by allie912
What a Difference a Day Makes

Yesterday’s heavy rain led to flash flooding in our neighborhood. The top left picture is taken from a local tv station’s video. All the other pictures were taken by me early this morning. You might almost think nothing had happened. Almost.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
