Photo 4269
A Day We Will All Remember
Down at last after 130 years, the statue of Gen. Robert E.Lee, final monument on the iconic avenue that was a constant reminder of the injustice of the Confederacy.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
8th September 2021 8:10pm
Tags
richmond
,
lee
,
monument
Diane
ace
I read about this today and was hoping you would post some photos of it. An historic moment too long in coming. I still remember some experiences I had in college in Virginia in the 1960's--a New Jersey girl who had apparently learned a different version of American history.
September 9th, 2021
Tim Erskine
ace
Good riddance.
September 9th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@eudora
I didn’t know you went to school in Virginia. Where exactly?
September 9th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@timerskine
Definitely.
September 9th, 2021
