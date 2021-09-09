Previous
Next
A Day We Will All Remember by allie912
Photo 4269

A Day We Will All Remember

Down at last after 130 years, the statue of Gen. Robert E.Lee, final monument on the iconic avenue that was a constant reminder of the injustice of the Confederacy.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
I read about this today and was hoping you would post some photos of it. An historic moment too long in coming. I still remember some experiences I had in college in Virginia in the 1960's--a New Jersey girl who had apparently learned a different version of American history.
September 9th, 2021  
Tim Erskine ace
Good riddance.
September 9th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
@eudora I didn’t know you went to school in Virginia. Where exactly?
September 9th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
@timerskine Definitely.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise