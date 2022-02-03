Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4416
The Crowd Gathered by the River
These are similar to cypress knees growing at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and to me they look very much like the people who might have gathered for the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8736
photos
27
followers
43
following
1209% complete
View this month »
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
Latest from all albums
4413
4317
4414
4318
4319
4415
4320
4416
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st February 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
water
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
MamaBec
ace
Great analogy.
February 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close