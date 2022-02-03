Previous
The Crowd Gathered by the River by allie912
Photo 4416

The Crowd Gathered by the River

These are similar to cypress knees growing at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and to me they look very much like the people who might have gathered for the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist
3rd February 2022

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Great analogy.
February 3rd, 2022  
