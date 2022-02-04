Sign up
Photo 4417
Flowers of Another Kind
A display in the entry to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden atrium. These are just a few examples of the art of Henrico County school kids, grades K-5. They were so vibrant and free spirited, I had to capture them before going out to the garden.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
3rd February 2022 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
