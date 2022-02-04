Previous
Flowers of Another Kind by allie912
Photo 4417

Flowers of Another Kind

A display in the entry to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden atrium. These are just a few examples of the art of Henrico County school kids, grades K-5. They were so vibrant and free spirited, I had to capture them before going out to the garden.
4th February 2022

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

