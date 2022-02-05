Previous
Next
Garden in B&W by allie912
Photo 4418

Garden in B&W

Sometimes removing the colors gives you a chance to pay attention to the lines.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise